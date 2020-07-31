COURTLAND — Graveside service for Arlene Williams, 71, of Courtland will be Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Courtland Cemetery with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Williams died Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born, May 25, 1949.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arland Flippo; husband, Travis Williams; son, Seth Christian Williams; brother, Byron “Dink” Flippo.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Caitlin Williams; brother, Gary (Regina) Flippo; sister, Rhonda Keeton.
Pallbearers will be Brad Flippo, Scott Williams, Richie Williams, Farrell Hutto, Donnie Gibson and Dan Simmons.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or America’s Vet Dogs.
