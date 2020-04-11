TRINITY — Memorial service for Arley Gene Smith, 76, who died April 9, 2020, will be announced by Parkway Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Lotteries, April 11
- Local churches get creative in planning Easter Sunday
- Indonesian starts business to make hazmat suit for hospitals
- South Korea plans tracking wristbands, US virus deaths rise
- Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
- Hopeful birdsong, foreboding sirens: A pandemic in sound
- Calling Trump: When connections help steer virus supplies
- Trump winery eligible for bailout in virus relief law
Most Read
Articles
- Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns
- Traffic jam shuts down chicken sale
- Father and 2 daughters who died in Falkville fire identified
- Decatur's Sixth Avenue plan moves forward
- Father, 2 children die in Morgan County fire
- Landowners sue Decatur over planned Ala. 20 overpass
- Best softball and baseball uniforms?
- Moulton man dies in tractor accident
- 'Stay-at-home order' tough to enforce
Images
Videos
Commented
- State virus cases at 157; closures ordered in Jefferson Co. (4)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April (3)
- Coronavirus cases climb to 36 as state implements harsh rules in some counties (3)
- Case of new coronavirus confirmed in Alabama (3)
- Amy Brook Middleton (2)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Coronavirus brings cancellations, emergency plans (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.