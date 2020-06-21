DECATUR — Arlon Wayne Sparkman, 81, passed away on June 19, 2020. His visitation will be on Monday , from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life will begin at 11a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow At Roselawn Cemetery.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
