MOULTON — Funeral for Arlton Crosby “Wolf” Smith, 60, of Moulton will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Charles Williams and Roger Aldridge officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died on Monday July 27, 2020. He was born August 31, 1959. He was preceded in death by parents, Willard Smith and Charlene Smith; brothers, Ted Wayne Smith, Dewayne Smith, Keith Smith and sister, Helen Scofield.
He is survived by his daughters, Megan Puckett (Chase) and Myleah Osborn (Jonathon); his son, Bailey Smith; grandchildren, Layla, Makensleigh, Myla and Klayton; brothers, Edmon, Kenneth, Travis, Tracy and Nick; sister, Kathy; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
