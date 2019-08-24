HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Arnold A. Porter, 90, will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery (Lawrence County). Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 p.m.to 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Porter died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hospice Family Care. He was born October 30, 1928, in Franklin County to Alex Porter and Maggie D. Bohannan Porter. He was a member of the Enon Baptist Church. He loved Alabama Football, enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center in Hartselle and loved spending time with his great-grandchildren. He was married to his wife, Foree Porter for 63 years, prior to her passing. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include one Son, Terry Porter, Hartselle, AL; three grandchildren, Jason Porter (Cara), Diana Porter and Kevin Porter (Taylor); three great-grandchildren, Wyatt McNeal, Henry Porter and Hannah Porter.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hensley, Kim Hensley, Keith Hensley, Jackie Hensley, Mike McCaghen and Jordan Hall.
