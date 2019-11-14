HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Art “Butch” Dunford, 80, will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Dunford died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 28, 1939, in Michigan to Arthur Lee Dunford Sr. and Oletta Fern Derickson Dunford. He was married to his wife, Brenda, for 54 years.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter dearly and that love was returned by them all. He loved attending East Highland Baptist where he enjoyed singing in the choir and fellowship with his church family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Charlie and Robert Dunford, both of Kentucky, and a grandson, Joseph Dunford.
Survivors include wife, Brenda Dunford; one son, David Dunford; one daughter, Laurie O’Neill (Doug); two brothers, Oscar Dunford and Tim Dunford; one sister, Becky McCoy (Tony); three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers will be David Dunford, David Paul Dunford, Doug O’Neill, Terry Miller, Bill Paskins, and Jim Carson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Carl Thrasher.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.