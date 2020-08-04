DECATUR — Arthel Parker Frith, 88, passed away peacefully from natural causes surrounded by family on July 30th, 2020, in Decatur, Alabama.
Art was born on June 23, 1932, in Cherokee County, Alabama to Odus and Beula Parker. She received her bachelor’s degree in 1953 from Jacksonville State University and her master’s from The University of Alabama in 1971. After college, she worked in various professions before accepting a teaching position at Austin High School, where she taught from 1969-1992. She was wise beyond her education and people of all ages benefited from her knowledge.
Art was a member of the Alabama and National Business Education Association and served on the board of Decatur and Huntsville Teachers Credit Union and The Mental Health Association. She spent many years volunteering in prison ministry and was a devoted member to First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for 50 years. She was known for being in countless professional and community associations, as well as being recognized as an Outstanding Business Educator, a Leader of American Secondary Education, and National Teacher of the Year.
She was an extremely accomplished teacher, a beloved mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and friend who strived to positively impact everyone she met. She loved and supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did and always put them first. She enjoyed being outside from dusk to dawn doing yard work in her rose garden, spending time with family/friends, and helping others in any way possible.
Ms. Frith was preceded in death by her father, Odus Parker; her mother, Beula Parker; and two sisters, Valeria Fulmer and Athena Arrington. She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Herbert Frith and Daniel Frith (Kelly); one sister, Willodene Mathews and her three grandchildren, Parker, Natalie, and Ashley.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 PM on August 6th, 2020 in the Rose Garden at Delano Park near Gordon Drive and Eighth Avenue Southeast in Decatur. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of the Valley and Riverside Assisted Living to Art during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, First United Methodist Church, or Delano Park Conservancy.
