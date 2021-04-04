SOMERVILLE — Arthenia Turner, 83 passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home in Somerville, Alabama. In the days preceeding her death, she was surrounded by family and friends.
Arthenia was born on December 18, 1937 in Morgan County Alabama, the oldest of five sisters and two foster brothers. She spent her life in service to others, sharing her love and faith across the globe.
Arthenia was a lifelong learner. After she graduated from Priceville High School in 1956, she attended Carraway Nursing School to become a Registered Nurse. After training with the Church of God in Anderson, Indiana, she entered the mission field and served as a Registered Nurse in Kenya, East Africa for five years. Upon return from Kenya, Arthenia attended the University of Alabama to earn her Certification as a Nurse Anesthetist. As a Nurse Anesthetist, she served an additional five years in Kenya in support of the Mission’s medical outreach. Following her mission work, she joined Decatur General Hospital where she retired after more than 40 years of service.
Arthenia was a lifelong member of the Somerville Church or God, and was active in the local and state Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She left a legacy through her work and was an example of God’s amazing love and grace to all that knew her.
Arthenia was preceded in death by her parents, Lannie Odell Turner and Ethel Mae Davis Turner; her grandparents, General Dewey Davis and Zoney Brown Davis, and Oscar Lee Turner and Lula Mae Holloway Turner; and her brother, Paul Blagburn.
Arthenia is survived by sisters Dr. Josephine Turner, Ludell Hopkins, Linda Sharp and husband, Don, Anetia Koch and husband, Michael, and brother, Kenneth Blagburn, and wife, Vicki.
A time of Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Somerville Church of God at 3151 Hwy 67 S, Somerville, AL, 35670. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Pearl Jenkins and Rev. F. Michael Gunter officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
As an alternative to flowers, the family has designated the “Children of Promise”, in care of Somerville Church of God, for memorial contributions.
