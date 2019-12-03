SOMERVILLE — July 6, 1948 - December 1, 2019 — Arthur Edward Miller Jr., age 71, of Somerville passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; daughters, Debbie Heckard and Melissa Farr (Tony); grandchildren, Megan Thomas (Steve), Ikey Johnson (Danielle), Cameron Johnson (Bailee) and Brionna Farr (Hayden); great-grandchildren, Skylar, Elijah and Dylan; siblings, Rose Wiedman (Steve), Allen Miller (Mitzi), Jackie Hombach (Kevin) and Patsy Martin (David); pets, Sophie, Lucky and Katie.
His hobbies included riding his tractor, nature trails, hunting, antique cars, working in his garage, and fixing everything. He loved candy and had a great sense of humor. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served six years.
There are no services planned. Berryhill Funeral Home assisted the family.
