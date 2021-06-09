FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Arthur Harold “Doc” Edmondson, 88, will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Edwin Hayes and Dr. Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be today, June 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Edmondson died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born July 30, 1932, in Cullman County to Thomas Arthur Edmondson and Berith Ann McCroskey Edmondson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Freda Sue Blankenship Edmondson.
Mr. Edmondson served in the United States Navy and was an auto mechanic for Mills Chrysler-Dodge Dealership prior to his retirement.
Survivors include one son, David Edmondson (Michelle), Falkville; two daughters, Sue Norton (Steve), Falkville and Bonnie Edmondson, Lacey’s Spring; one brother, Joe Edmondson (Fran), Falkville; three grandchildren, Meagan Edmondson, Beth Letson (Jimmie) and Nicklas Norton; five great-grandchildren, Jack Letson, Whitlee Letson, Emily Norton, Khloe Norton and Lilly Norton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Myron Tapscott, Jim Bowers, Joey Kyle, Patrick Gilstrap, Jimmie Letson and Jackie Russell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Howard Gibson, John Sivley, R.E. Tapscott, Gene Cash, Nicklas Norton and all past and present Falkville Fire Department Members.
The family sends a special thanks to the Floyd E “Tut” Fann VA Home and their staff for their wonderful care of “Doc”.
