D.8.10.22 Arthur Lee.jpg
Buy Now

KIRKWOOD, MISSOURI — Arthur Lee, Jr., DMD, passed away August 7, 2022 in Kirkwood, Missouri at the age of 89. A native of Danville, Art was a Columbia, Missouri resident from 1974 to 2009 and lived in the St. Louis area since 2009. He married Sue H. Strickland – the love of his life – in 1973, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by children, Lisa Lee of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama; T.J. Lee of Grant, Alabama; and Rebecca Cafferata of Freeport, Bahamas; stepsons, Jeff Strickland of Chicago and Tom Strickland of Colorado; brothers, Max Lee and Ted Lee of Texas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. Lee and Gertrue Junkins Lee, and sisters, Edna Earle James and Linda Taylor.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.