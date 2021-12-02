HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Arvil Lee Nix, 81, will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earl Holt and Bro. Tom Sutphin officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Nix died on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1940, in Blount County to Carl Nix and Vera Francis Whited Nix. He was employed by Thompson Plastic, as the Vice President and Human Resource Director, prior to his retirement. He was the lead singer for the King’s Messengers quartet for 52 years and was a member of the Serenity Baptist Church in Somerville. He was a sports fanatic, with his favorite teams being, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Braves, Hartselle Tigers and the Oneonta Redskins. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include, his wife of 58 years, Luvell “PeeWee” Powell Nix; son, Perry Jason Nix (Nancy), daughter, Melissa Rene Nix Roy, brother, Jimmy Ray Nix; sister, Margaret Ann Nix Miller; five grandchildren, Forrest “Lonnie” Roy (Amber), Hollie Bridwell (Shane), Dustin Roy (LeighAnna), Emily Sutphin (Tom), and Carlin “Drew” Nix (Katelyn); four great-grandchildren, Landon Bridwell, Sophie Bridwell, Joseph Sutphin and Adelyn Roy.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Lee Roy, Dustin Roy, Carlin Nix, Shane Bridwell, Brandon Nix, Ryan Nix, Justin Nix; Junior Pallbearers will be Landon Bridwell and Joseph Sutphin; Honorary Pallbearers will be members (past and present) of the Kings Messengers, Red Speegle and Roger Chaney.
