HARTSELLE — Ashley Brooks Sharpton, 49, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 24, 1970, in Cullman County to Alton Verbon Sharpton and Patricia Ann Calvert Sharpton. He was formerly employed by Nicholson File and Cerro Wire prior to his passing. His parents preceded him in death.
No services are being scheduled.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Murphy Sharpton; brother, Dennis Sharpton and sister, Lisa Sharpton Pugh.
