HARTSELLE — Ashley Dale Adams, age 38, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his residence in Hartselle. He was born to Elizabeth Simmons and Jimmy Doyle Adams on September 13, 1983 in Decatur, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Adams and son, Asa Roberts. Survivors include his father, Jimmy Doyle Adams; son, Jaxton Adams; two brothers, Nick Myers, Jeremy Myers, Glenn Butner and sister, Gina Lynn Scott.
He was an enthusiastic umpire, baseball player who loved all sports and an avid Auburn Football fan. He was especially ALL about his family.
A visitation will be held today, October 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with the funeral service to be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Butner, Mark Mayfield, Jamey May, James May, Jeremy Myers, Nick Meyers, Rusty Nappier and Josh Slaughter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.