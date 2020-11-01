DECATUR — Funeral service for Ashley Nicole “Nikki” Stout, 24, of Decatur, will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stout died October 30, 2020. She was born March 28, 1996 in Morgan County to Michael Herbert Stout and Deborah Richardson Stout.
Survivors include her husband, Alfredo Miguel; son, Devyn Stout; mother:, Deborah Richardson Stout; father, Michael Herbert Stout; brother, Christopher Dale Stout; sister, Tonya Shiva (Naren); nephew, Eshan Shiva; and grandparents, Peggy and Donald Willard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
