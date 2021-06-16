HARTSELLE — Funeral for Aubrey Ray Anderson, 83, will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Fred Hembree officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Anderson passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 10, 1938, in Lawrence County to Homer Anderson and Lena Corum Anderson. He was a wonderful man and a great father and grandfather. Mr. Anderson was the Owner/Operator of Anderson Motors in Hartselle for 42 years and was also employed by Hartselle Medical Center in the Lab and X-Ray Departments. He loved to deer and turkey hunt and fish. He coached Little League Baseball for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Austin Anderson and his parents.
Survivors include one son, Anthony Jay Anderson (Heather); and granddaughter, Amberly Jae Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Joe Jones, Don Austin, Guy Sloan, James Martin, Chuck Winton and Gene Barrows.
