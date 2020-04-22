TRINITY — Audrey (McCrary) Terry, age 78, was born March 1, 1942 in Brent, AL to P.T. and Bobbie McCrary. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Jadie H. Terry and son, Allen.
Audrey is survived by her sons, Kevin (Kim) of Trinity, Keith (Brandi) of Hartselle, Thad (Sherry) of Ethelsville, AL; daughter-in-law, Melinda (Allen) of Trinity; sister, Frankie Weaver (William) of Selma, AL; eight grandchildren, Drew, Kyle, Blake, Clay, Kelsie, Jayde, Alix and Logan; two great-grandchildren, Lane and Harper with one on the way.
She was a cosmetologist and operated Kutz, Kurl, Kolour Salon in Trinity. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Audrey was a wonderful wife, mother and dear friend to many. She had genuine and sincere passion in sharing. She was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed sharing her kitchen. She truly enjoyed cooking, canning and anything to do with feeding friends and family. With her husband, Jadie having a garden the size of Trinity - she didn’t have much choice - she took it on with passion and love of sharing with others. She and Jadie made a perfect pair for neither ever met a stranger and enjoyed helping out where ever needed.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at Trinity Baptist Church with the date TBD and announced. Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
