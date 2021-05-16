MOULTON — Audrey Borden, 92, of Moulton passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Pine Torch Church with Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Pine Torch Cemetery. It is requested that all who attend the services, please wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Audrey enjoyed spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and gardening. She attended the Church of the Forest for many years.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Charles Borden (Anna), Betty Lee, Dr. William Borden (Suzan), Vicki Hill (Tommy) and Docky Borden (Carmen); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and many extended family and friends.
Mrs. Borden was preceded in death by her husband, Manie Borden; infant son, Manie Jr.; and son-in-law, William Lee.
Pallbearers will be Joey Lee, Thomas Lee, John Mark Lee, Blake Terry, Cody Borden and Charles Borden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pine Torch Church Preservation Society.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
