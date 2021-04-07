DECATUR — Funeral service for Audrey Compton Jarrett, 90, will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chris Pressnell and Brother Chris Bowers officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jarrett died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 7, 1930, in Morgan County to Ira Compton and Bessie Lawrence Compton. She was a member of Flint Church of Christ and retired from Monsanto after 33 years of service as a Lab Tech. Preceding her in death were her husband, Edward Jarrett; her parents and sisters, Kathaleen Hopkins and Sarah Brooks.
Survivors include one son, Larry Jarrett; daughter, Barbara Kelso (Ty); grandchildren, Danny Kelso and Amanda Kelso (Stevus); great-granddaughter, Lashae Grace Goble; sisters, Nina Childers (Keith) and Iris Spears (Jerry).
Pallbearers will be Alvin Spears, Cody Spears, Mark Childers, Kevin Childers, Danny Kelso, Ty Kelso and Josh Gilbert.
The family wishes to express “Special Thanks” to Denise Barnett and Nikki Robinson.
