DECATUR — Funeral for Audrey Lindsey Boike, 93, will be Monday at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with a rosary at 11:30 a.m. followed with visitation for one hour. The service will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service is directing.
