DECATUR — Funeral for Audrey Lindsey Boike, 93, of Decatur will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Annunciation of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Charles Merrill officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Prior to the funeral there will be a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Boike died January 8, 2020. She was born October 3, 1926, in Cullman, AL to Fomand and Odesser Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Joseph Boike and her son-in-law, Eric Schacht.
Survivors include her five children, Brenda Maughan (Ken), Jim Boike (Linda), Rebecca Baker (Terry), Dean Boike (Jan) and Joan Schacht; her companion and friend, Virginia Boike Culver; 12 grandchildren, Hunter Baker (Ruth), Christina Fleming (Walter), Kevin Maughan (Diane), Amanda Sylvie (Jon), Nathan Boike (Leigh), Josh Boike (Olivia), Shaina Barlow (Chris), Cassidy Boike, Heather Mitchell (Joe), Matthew Schacht (Dana), John Paul Schacht and David Schacht; and 12 great-grandchildren, Andrew Baker, Grace Baker, Emerson Maughan, Fletcher Maughan, Jacob Sylvie, Luke Boike, Andie Boike, Jude Boike, Brooke Audrey Boike, Silas Barlow, Mary Selwyn Barlow and Audrey Mitchell.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Delano Park Conservancy in Decatur, AL; Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cullman, AL or to Annunciation of The Lord Catholic Church in Decatur, AL.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.