DECATUR — Graveside service for Audrey Smith, 92, of Decatur will be today, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Smith died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 4, 1928 to William S. Hensley and Trannie D. Tucker Hensley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Smith; son, Gary (Joy) Shelton; daughter, JoAnn Cottingham; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
