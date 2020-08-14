Stacey Blockmon, 1 p.m., Henrietta Garth Sharpley Memorial Chapel
Landon Borden, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Edwin Goldsmith, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home, Decatur
Gail Mauldin, 11 a.m., St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church
Curtis Nelson, 11 a.m., Eva Cemetery
Tim and Doris Rhodes, 2 p.m., Faith Church, Florence
Henry Smith, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church
Kathleen Warren, 2 p.m., Aldridge Grove Church of Christ
