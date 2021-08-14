J. Richard Dunn, 2 p.m., Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
William Freeman, 12 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Steve Hamilton, 11 a.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Peggy Masterson, 3 p.m., Masterson Cemetery
Wesley Rusk, 2 p.m., Eva Baptist Church
Clifton Woodard, 1 p.m., Flint Church of Christ
