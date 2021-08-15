Rayburn Beck, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Rayburn Brown, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home
Danny Goodwin, 2 p.m., Courtland Baptist Church
Jackie Stiles, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Willie Swoope, 1 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Kitty Thomas, 6 p.m., Peck Funeral Home
Lillian Williford, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
