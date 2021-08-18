George Sykes Bentley, 11 a.m., Reynolds Funeral Home
Ronnie Edney, 11 a.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Barbara Hames, 1 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Denise Moats, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Howard Roberts, 2 p.m., Sunnyhill Cemetery
Monica Steelman, 12 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
