William Bartlett, 4 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Elsie Evans, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Jason Kelley, 2 p.m., Morrison Chapel Cemetery
Adan Martinez, 2-4 p.m., Reynolds Funeral Home
Thelma Maynard, 3 p.m., Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Opal McLemore, 4:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Gina Summerford, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Evelyn Thomas, 12 p.m., Oakwood Memorial Gardens, Huntsville
Ardelia Tisdale, 12 p.m., Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens
Jackson Waters Jr., 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
