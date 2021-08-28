Thomas Elder, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ann Franks, 2 p.m., Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel
Jenni Gibbons, 3 p.m., Oliver Church of Christ, Rogersville
Johnny Heflin, 4:30-6:30, Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Sherrill Hopper, 2 p.m., Union Hill Cemetery
Lorenzo Mitchell, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur
Irwin Naylor, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Huston Taylor, 11 a.m., Athens City Cemetery
Don Ray Tucker, 3 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence
