James Alfred Gray, 3 p.m., Hester Cemetery
Michael Bowling, 11 a.m., Midway Memorial Gardens
Johnnie Cross, 12 p.m., Sterrs Cemetery
Carrie King, 2 p.m., Mt. Zion Cemetery
Jarred McCulloch, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Ja’Khi Shavar Orr, 1 p.m., Lindsey Cemetery
Donnie Woods, 3 p.m., Childers Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.