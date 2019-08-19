Edwin Black, 10 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Michael Black, 3 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home

Rodney Butler, noon, Cove United Methodist Church, Hampton Cove

Thomas Ennis, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Daniel Reist, noon, Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur

Charles Segars, 5:30 p.m., Shady Grove Baptist Church

Jim Wilson, 2 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, Athens

