Edwin Black, 10 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Michael Black, 3 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home
Rodney Butler, noon, Cove United Methodist Church, Hampton Cove
Thomas Ennis, 4 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home
Daniel Reist, noon, Shelton Funeral Home, Decatur
Charles Segars, 5:30 p.m., Shady Grove Baptist Church
Jim Wilson, 2 p.m., Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, Athens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.