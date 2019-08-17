Clyde Blount, 2 p.m., Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, Pearl, MS
George Hames, noon, Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, Decatur
Richard Holliday, noon, Central Park Baptist Church
Lila Kay, noon, Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Rickey Kirby, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Bettye Long, 11 a.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens
Christal Miller, 4 p.m., Shady Grove Baptist Church, Danville
Marshall Mooney, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Henry Murphy Jr., 2 p.m., Henrietta Garth-Sharpley Memorial Chapel, Decatur
De’Marra Parker, 1 p.m., God’s Covenant Church, Decatur
Judy Rich, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
