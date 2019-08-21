Alice Ackley, 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Decatur
Biff Delancey, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Dale Mason, 2 p.m., No Fences Cowboy Church
Estelle Price, 11 a.m., Cullman City Cemetery
David Rotton, 7 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Earl Schiffbauer, 12:30-1 visitation, Rogersville Funeral Home
Rheta Thurman, 3 p.m., Burningtree Memorial Gardens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.