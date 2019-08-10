Don Cantrell, 1:30 p.m., Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, Decatur
Margaret Champion, 11:15 a.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Roger Dunagan, 11 a.m., Cullman Funeral Home
Jean Hall, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Vicki Kirksey, 2 p.m., Moulton Baptist Church
Emma Love, 11 a.m., Hartselle Baptist Church
Mary Marques, 3:30-4:30, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Madison
Mary Scruggs, 3 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
John Thatch, noon, Mt. Zion CP Church in America
