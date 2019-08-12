George Amerson, 4 p.m., Spry Funeral Home, Athens
Ernest Morris, 5:30 p.m., Jones Cemetery, Speake
Ray Murphy, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Johnie Seale, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church Stephenson Chapel, Decatur
Tammy Tanksley, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Annie Torain, 1 p.m., Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsboro
