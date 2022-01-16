DECATUR — Funeral service for Autumn Cailee Woods, age 21, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Miss Woods, who died Friday, January 14, 2022, at her residence, was born September 26, 2000, in Decatur, to Barry Jason Woods and Cassandra Faye Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jan Huff.
Autumn loved to read and spend time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her father, Jason Woods (Tasha) of Hatton; mother, Cassandra Faye Hughes of Decatur; fiancé, Travis Smith of Decatur; four brothers, Zack Martin of Decatur, Elijah Woods of Decatur, Eastyn Woods of Cullman, and Jalen Woods of Hatton; three sisters, Zeppelin Hughes of Decatur, Enslee Woods of Cullman, and Brooklyn Box of Moulton; grandfather, Keith Brown of Decatur; grandmother, Charlotte Vandiver (Kenny) of Tuscumbia; great-grandfather, Willard Cole (Tammy) of Moulton; and great-grandmother, Jewel Dean Cole of Moulton.
Pallbearers will be Uncle Buddy Cole, Zack Martin, Uncle Shane Woods, Reggie Gibbs, Uncle Anthony Woods, and Uncle Dale Woods.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Camp Seale Harris. 500 Chase Park, S., Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244.
