EVA
Graveside service and interment for Avernell Stinson, age 94, of Eva, will be Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Cook Cemetery with Bro. Tony Moses officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Stinson died October 16, 2021, at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born January 14, 1927, in Morgan County to Leonard Davenport and Martha Jane Lawrence Davenport. Mrs. Stinson worked in retail prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Melvin Stinson; two brothers, Aubrey Davenport and Dewaugh Davenport; and a granddaughter, Erica Holmes.
Survivors include two daughters, Marcella Holmes and Brenda Shoeybipour (Karim); one brother, Clifton Davenport; four grandchildren, Nathan Holmes, Devin Holmes, Mia Terry, and Ashley Speer (Clay); and three great grandchildren, Hayden Kelley, Oliver Speer, and Channing Speer.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Holmes, Clay Speer, Kevin Bailey, Calvin Keisler, Jason Holmes, and Joel Holmes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.