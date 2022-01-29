MOULTON — Avis Nadine Woodard, age 90, was born on June 17, 1931 to Chester J. and Eliza Potter. She died on January 27, 2022 at her home in Moulton. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 30, at 1 p.m., at Aldridge Grove Church of Christ with internment to follow in adjacent cemetery. Brother Kenneth Johnson officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting the family.
She was a member of Aldridge Grove Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Ray Woodard; sister, Lorene Potter Jones; brothers, Earl Potter and Teddy Potter.
She is survived by her son, Donald Ray Woodard (Glenda); daughters, Jan Ellis (Wayne), Debbie Johnson; grandchildren, Todd Ellis (LeighAnn), Jeff Ellis (Becky), Scotty Woodard (Rhonda), Catryna Woodard (Allan Gere), Randi Williams (Jarad), and Britton Holmes; sister, Sue Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Woodard, Todd Ellis, Jeff Ellis, Jarad Williams, Scotty Woodard II, and Stanton Woodard.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of North Alabama and special thanks to caregiver/niece Rita Long.
