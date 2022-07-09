DECATUR — A celebration of life for Mr. Awysum Cyncere Harris, 20, of Decatur, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist of Courtland with Rev. Otis Christopher Neloms officiating. Inhumation will follow in Courtland Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Public viewing will be Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.