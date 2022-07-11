DECATUR — Awysum Cyncere Harris 20, of Decatur, Alabama died July 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., today at First Missionary Baptist Courtland. Inhumation will follow in Courtland Cemetery with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Awysum Cyncere Harris was born in Decatur, Alabama on November 30, 2001 to Olita Sharay Harris and Melvon Ingram II. He departed this life on July 3, 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama.
He confessed hope in Christ at an early age and united with First Baptist Church in Courtland. He was a 2020 graduate of Austin High School where he played football. He attended Alabama State University.
A gentle giant with a heart of gold and infectious smile. This awesome respectful humble silly funny genuine sincere gentleman could light up a room. Awysum Cyncere lived by his name. He always made time for people young and old. He was a member of the Alabama State Football team. He loved, played and dreamed the game of football his entire life. He loved his family, his friends. He touched so many lives. He was the glue for those in his family.
He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Velvet Ann Harris; Grandfathers, Clifford Glenn Mason and Melvon ”Van” Ingram; great-grandparents, the late Bernice and Willie Mac Harris, Rosie B. Mason, Keeton Haun; Uncle Jeremy Coffey and a host of great-aunts and uncles.
The smile, the hugs and memory will live on through many lives, but he will always be cherished by his mother, Olita Sharay Harris (Mackenzie Young); father, Melvon Ingram II, Carrollton, GA; brother, Asa Martin of Decatur, AL; grandparent, Mary Houston-Ingram of Leighton, AL; uncles, Quinton (Kristy) Harris of Decatur, AL, Malachi Mason of Huntsville, AL; aunts, Celita Ingram of Dallas, TX, Gwendolyn (James) Gandy of Westpoint, MS, Bernisha (Jamil) Reynolds of Birmingham, AL, Latricia Jones of Decatur, AL, Felloney Moody of Decatur, AL, Taffena (Lawson III) Fletcher of Montgomery, AL, Shanice Johnson of Decatur, AL, Zondra Moody of Decatur, AL, and Ebonnee McDaniel of Muscle Shoals, AL; Great-Aunts and Uncles, Anglia (Keith) Cater of Lawton, OK, Helean Jones of Decatur, AL, Vanessa Hampton of Courtland, AL, Valencia Lee (Calvin) of Hampton, VA; Bruce Jones of Decatur, AL and Jerry Swoopes of Decatur, AL, Fred Freeman (Jacquline) of Red Bank, AL, Russell T Hampton of Chattanooga, TN, Robert Earl King (Willie) of Courtland, AL, Lee Edward of Detroit, MI, Lugean Mason of Decatur, AL, Anthony Mason (Carolyn) of Decatur, AL, Rickey Mason of Hopkinsville, KY and Cleveland Brown (Deborah) of Town Creek, AL, Geraldine Ingram, Birmingham, AL, Carolyn Ingram, Leighton, AL, Lila Faye Ingram, Tuscumbia, AL, Luvenia Ingram, Sheffield, AL, R.J. II (Julia) Houston, California, Mike Houston, Fairhope, AL, Robert (Linda) Houston, Chicago, IL, Wilbert (Charsetta) Houston, Fairhope, AL, Helen (Marvin) Hall, Daphne, AL, Ella Houston, Fairhope, AL, Issac (Wanda) Houston, Fairhope, AL, and Darrin (Amanda) Houston, Fairhope, AL, extended family, bonus grandmother, Rosemary Witherspoon, godmother, Christy Jones of Huntsville, AL, stepsiblings, Ajada Young, Mackenzie Young and Jamal Young, all of Huntsville, AL, additional aunts and uncles, Vanessa (Esmond) Stewart, Elisha Young and Hulk Hughes and a host of loving cousins, close family and friends.
