TRINITY — AZ Tucker, 81, of Trinity passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Midway Memorial Gardens with Brother Daniel Gray officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Ann Tucker; children, Marlon Tucker (Vicki), Ginger Sparks, Marshall Tucker (Gina); six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and sisters, Wilma Gray and Martha Sparks.
The family extends special thanks to everyone at Lawrence Medical Center and North Alabama Medical Center who took care of AZ.
