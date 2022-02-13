DECATUR — The Funeral for Baerbel Essig Patterson will be Monday, February 14, 2022 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral immediately following at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mrs. Patterson passed away at her home on February 10, 2022 after a short illness. She was born in Freystadt, Germany on December 6, 1939 to Albert and Charlotte Essig. Her early years had quite the history. Her family had to leave Freystadt on January 25, 1945 because the Russians had invaded. Everything they owned was lashed to a large sled (it was cold and wintery). After almost 40 miles, the snow had melted but they continued to pull the sled, which accompanied them for the next 11 months. The Essig family arrived in Homburg on December 19, 1945, where Baerbel’s middle sister still lives today.
Baerbel met her husband, Max while he was working as a civil servant in Zweibrucken, Germany. She was an interpreter for one of the classes he was setting up for the German Nationals. She and Max were married in 1967 and had 54 wonderful years together. After her arrival to the United States and to Decatur, AL Max quickly taught her to cheer for the Alabama Crimson Tide!
Mrs. Patterson was pre-deceased by her parents; and oldest sister, Ursel Moessner.
She is survived by her husband, Max Patterson; her daughter Charlotte Nuckles (Greg) of Germantown, TN; her son Frank Patterson (Michelle) of Decatur, AL; her granddaughter Whitney Guin (Shaun) of Vestavia Hills, AL; her grandson, Corey Ray; her great-grandchildren Henry, Sarah, Caroline, and Harper; her sister Inge Scherer of Homburg, Germany; her nephew Jorge Scherer of Homburg, Germany; and her niece Silke Delpeuch.
Baerbel retired from Young Door Company after a long career in their accounting department. She also volunteered at Decatur General Hospital where she knitted hats and booties for newborns. Mrs. Patterson was an extremely talented seamstress and knitter. Her sweaters and Afghan blankets are works of art. She enjoyed teaching knitting classes for many years and made some wonderful friends during these classes. Baerbel taught German classes at Decatur High School for continuing education as well. Mrs. Patterson was very active in Hickory Hills Garden Club and enjoyed hosting and attending many of their meetings over the years. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church for many years, recently returning as a member after being at East Highland Baptist Church in Hartselle, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Children’s Home (Decatur) or Hospice of the Valley.
