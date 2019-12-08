DECATUR
Bailey Giden Cook of Decatur Alabama passed away November 20, 2019 in his home. A private graveside service was held November 23, 2019 in honor of his last wishes, at Roselawn Cemetery, presided over by Rev. Jeff Sellers of Austinville Methodist Church where Bailey was a Member.
Bailey was a Journeyman Lineman and a member of IBEW Local 558 from 1955-2019. He was born in Decatur Alabama May 24, 1935 and is survived by his three children, Steve Cook (Wife Cissy) of Hartselle, AL, Brad Cook of Tulsa OK, and Charissa Hayes, Madison AL. Three grandchildren, Tessa Junker (Husband Dax) Tulsa OK, Ashley Hayes, Wilmington NC, and Jada Olive (husband Andy) Hartselle, AL. One great-granddaughter Bella Aslan (Mother Tessa Junker) Tulsa OK, and one sister, Doris Cook Decatur AL.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nada Praytor Cook, parents Giden and Retha Cook, brother Bradley C Cook Sr., and sister Dorthea Patterson.
He has joined all of his loved ones that passed before him and is preparing a place in heaven for all of those left behind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.