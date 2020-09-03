DECATUR — Mrs. Balee Venet Strain Roberts passed away peacefully from this earthly life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born July 30, 1971.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday from Decatur Presbyterian Church, 2306 Modaus Road S.W., Decatur, AL with Pastor Gregory L. Clarke officiating and Nelms Memorial Funeral Home directing. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
