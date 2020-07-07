DECATUR — Barbara Allene Bumpus Dawes, 82, of Decatur, AL, passed away on July 5, 2020. Her graveside service will be today, July 7th at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her son, Jimmy Dawes (Lois); daughter, Suzette Dawes Potts (Alan); granddaughters, Savannah Potts Smith (Judson), Karly A. Potts; sister, Martha Rhodes; brothers, Curtis Bumpus (Pat), Dillard Bumpus (Gail) and Jerome Bumpus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard H. Bumpus and Travis Elrod Bumpus; and husband, James A. Dawes, Sr.
James and Barbara were married 56 years, having met at Monsanto. Prior to starting her family, Barbara taught dance lessons and worked on the contract that put the first man on the moon. She was a lover of all animals. She was an adored wife, mother, sister, and Nana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Decatur Animal Services.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
