Barbara Joan Aldridge Alred, 88, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the home of daughter Patricia Alred.
A family and friends visit will be held at Elliott Funeral Home on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 1 p.m.; it will be followed with a graveside service held at 2 p.m., at Aldridge Grove Cemetery with Bro. Dwight McKay officiating and Elliott Funeral Home assisting.
Mrs. Alred was born on May 30, 1935, to Paul Blivens Aldridge and Maudie Louisa Taylor Aldridge. She was married 64 years to husband Odell Alred who died on June 7, 2020. She was also predeceased by brothers Rodney Aldridge and Hansel Aldridge, and sisters Jane Aldridge Lee and Rachel Aldridge Parrish.
While a member of Moulton Church of God and South Decatur Church of God, Mrs. Alred taught Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults for 52 years. She enjoyed it greatly and spent much time in preparation.
Mrs. Alred relished time with her brothers and sisters, daughters, and all of her family. Many stories were told and enjoyed about life with her siblings as they grew up in the Pinhook community near the Warrior Mountains. Picnics at Brushy Lake were a family tradition. She and her family loved camping twice a year in the Great Smoky Mountains.
She is survived by one sister, Anita Aldridge Long; two daughters, Jennifer Alred (Harvey Blankenship), Patricia Alred (John Hobdell); three grandchildren, Catherine Harris (Mark Ferrell), Leah Moree’ and Bryan Reeves (Candie); and five great grandchildren, Tyler Ferrell, Angus Gerald Moree’, Trinity Moree’, Raegan Rivers, and Riley Reeves.
She was a member of Parkway Church of God at the time of her death.
Much gratitude is given to Right at Home and Hospice of North Alabama who gave invaluable care and assistance during this difficult time.
