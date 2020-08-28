DECATUR — Barbara Ann (Bakke) Eberhart, age 83, of Decatur died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Valley View Health & Rehabilitation. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting her family.
Mrs. Eberhart was born February 24, 1937, in Minneapolis, MN, to Woodrow Wesley Bakke and Ruth Ann Olsen Bakke. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, John Harvey Gustafson and Warren Robert Eberhart.
She is survived by three daughters, Ruth Ann Klinzak (Stanley) of Huntsville, Debra Lynn Chappelle (Gary) of Athens, and Sara Jane Garrison (Paul) of Decatur; stepdaughter, Patricia Raczynski of Birmingham; two brothers, Vernon Bakke (Susan) of Fayetteville, AR, and Wayne Bakke (Dorothy) of Burnsville, MN; seven grandchildren, Sara Padley, Jessica Mittiga, Mike Kruse, Zachary Chappelle, Garrett Chappelle, Emily Liebner, and Lauren Commiskey; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research (4205 Hillsboro Park, Suite 216, Nashville, TN 37215) or the Humane Society of Decatur (6372 Beltline Road, S.W., Suite 300-A, Decatur, AL 35601).
