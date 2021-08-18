DECATUR — Barbara Ann Brazelton Hames, 81, of Decatur, AL, passed away peacefully on August 16th surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on September 30, 1939 to June and James Brazelton in Decatur, AL. Childhood neighbors and later high school sweethearts, Marshall “Spider” Hames and Barbara were married for 63 years.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Bobbie Woodard. She is survived by her husband, Marshall; her brother, Jimmy Brazelton; her two daughters, Glenna Jo Hames and Linda Hames Elmore (Randy); and her two grandchildren, Hogan and Holland Ricks (Luke).
Family and friends are invited to attend Barbara’s graveside service today, August 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Barbara’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Kindred at Home Foundation.
Ridout’s Brown-Service funeral home is directing.
