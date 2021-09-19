DECATUR — Barbara Ann Mattas, 93 passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Barbara was a life-long resident of Madison County before moving to her daughter’s home in Decatur.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Monica Saxton (Wayne); son, Paul Dyess; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Beverly CoCo; brother, Jerome Starksen.
Barbara was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 45+ years. Mrs. Mattas graduated from Marylhurst University in Oregon. You may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2300 Beasley Ave NW, Huntsville, AL 35816. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Father Joe Lubrano. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens, 698 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville, AL 35811. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor Flight at www.honorflight.net or mail your donation to Honor Flight, PO Box 1487 WS, Huntsville, AL 35807.
