MOULTON — Funeral for Barbara Ann McElwaney, 85, of Moulton will be Friday, February 12, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Montgomery Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. McElwaney, who died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at USA Healthcare, was born March 18, 1935, to Zack Rampley and Louise Crabbe Rampley. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Ricky McElwaney, Randy McElwaney, daughter, Vicky Louallen.
Survivors include sons, Tim McElwaney, Craig (Lynn) Autrey, Ken (Gina) McElwaney; daughters, Gail Adams, Rhonda McElwaney, Cindy (Woody) Woodall, Michelle (Kyle) Hartis; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
