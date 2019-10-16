DECATUR — Funeral service for Barbara Ann McHugh Barbin, age 83, of Decatur, will be today, October 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris Martin and Rev. Don Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Barbara Ann “Mawmaw” Barbin passed away on October 14, 2019, at her home in Decatur, AL after a life of selfless service to her family.
Mrs. Barbin was born October 11, 1936, in Zachary, LA to David R. McHugh, Jr. and Barbara Miller McHugh. Ann graduated from Zachary High School in 1954, and was an All-State athlete in basketball and was also a standout softball player. She was later inducted into the Zachary Sports Hall of Fame.
Ann was married to the love of her life, Joseph Gerald “PawPaw” Barbin on September 20, 1956, and began a 61-year journey that took a circuitous route from Zachary, LA to El Paso, TX to the East coast to Decatur, AL. All of that traveling and moving with Joe Barbin undoubtedly tested the patience of the most patient and understanding woman to ever live. However, you can bet that Ann never complained as she balanced the relationship with a quiet strength and confidence that served her well as she assumed her position as the matriarch of the Barbin family. While Joe embarked upon a very successful career, Ann took the lead in raising four children and almost too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count. Throughout her life she served her family with an unmatched grace and humility, never once complained and taught us all more than she surely ever realized. Unconditional love, patience, forgiveness, and service to others are only a few of the lessons that Ann passed on to her family, and everyone who had the privilege of spending time with her became a better person because of it.
Mrs. Barbin loved watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, her LSU Tigers (GEAUX TIGERS was her favorite way to welcome the Bama fans during football season) and the squirrels and birds that frequented her bird feeders.
Mrs. Barbin is survived by her four children, Jackie Bell of Decatur, Babs Tanner of Decatur, Rodney Barbin (Gina) of Moulton and Randy Barbin (Janis) of Danville; her brothers, Tom Ed McHugh, Duke McHugh and David McHugh, all of Zachary, LA; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Randy Bice, II, Eric Tanner, Blake Barbin, Craig Kilgo, Travis Tanner and Zac Tanner.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P. O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602, the Leukemia Research Foundation (www.allbloodcancers.org) or Meals on Wheels, 1909 Central Parkway, S.W., Decatur, AL 35601.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge her caregivers, Corrine Lawrence, Gena Terry and Donla Sullivan. They would also like to thank Dr. Micah Howard, Dr. Sammy Becdach, and Clearview Cancer Center, along with a special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.